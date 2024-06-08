Presidency Disburses N60 Million to 120 Youths Nationwide

The Presidency announced on Saturday that N60 million has been disbursed to 120 youths from across Nigeria.

This announcement was made by Abiola Arogundade, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Technical, Vocational, and Entrepreneurship Education (SSAP-TVEE), during an award ceremony in Abuja.

The event marked the conclusion of the ‘Unlock Training Programme,’ where grants and solar kiosks, along with Certificates of Completion, were awarded to deserving participants.

Arogundade explained that the programme was the result of a six-week campaign initiated by the Presidency, encouraging Nigerian youths to submit a one-minute video showcasing their current TVET (Technical, Vocational, and Entrepreneurship Training) skills, future plans, and how they seek government assistance to achieve their goals.

During the programme, both online and physical participants received training on various aspects of creating a solid business plan.

This included learning about executive summaries, business overviews, marketing strategies, pricing, money management, and risk assessment, among other topics.

“After the course, participants were asked to write and submit business plans.

Today, we are giving out N500,000 grants each to 120 winners with the best business plans,” Arogundade stated. She added that approximately 10,000 participants underwent a 10-day intensive training session on how to write and execute business plans.

The presidential aide also mentioned that honorary awards would be given to 80 individuals who have shown exceptional performance in their technical, vocational, and entrepreneurship skills but need support to upscale their businesses.

Furthermore, four solar kiosks are being awarded to support the business development of TVET skills.

“They include one designed for hairdressing, one designed for catering and food vending, and the other two for general purposes,” Arogundade noted.

This initiative aims to empower Nigerian youths by providing them with the necessary tools and financial support to enhance their entrepreneurial ventures and technical skills.