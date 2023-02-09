President Buhari signs Executive Order for Presidential Transitions

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has signed an executive order for the transition of power from seating president to another.

The president disclosed this on his official Twitter handle and the messages read thus:

“I have signed Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 on the Facilitation and Management of Presidential Transitions. The new Executive Order puts in place a legal framework for the seamless transition of power from one Presidential Administration to another.”

He adds “I have also approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council, to be chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), to facilitate and manage the 2023 Presidential transition programme.”