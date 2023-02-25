Presidential election: APC National Chairman, Adamu loses polling unit to Peter Obi

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Abdullahi Adamu has lost the presidential election in his Angwarimi Ward, GRA A1, LERCEST Office in Keffi, Nasarawa State to the Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Obi won the unit after polling 132 votes, while the APC got 85 votes for the second position.

In the Senatorial election: APC got 55 votes, LP scored 42 votes, the PDP polled 22 votes, NNPP (4), ADC (1), ZLP (3) and SDP (184).

However, seven votes were counted as invalid.

In the House of Representatives: APC got 46 votes, PDP (41), LP (30), NNPP (4), APGA (1), AA (21), SDP (159) and ADC (2).

Meanwhile, sixteen votes were counted as invalid.