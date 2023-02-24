Presidential election: I like LP’s Obi but he’s no match for Atiku – PDP’s Momodu

A spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, has revealed that he likes the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi because he continues to give respect to whom it is due.

Despite lauding Obi’s respectful disposition, Momodu maintained that the Labour Party flag bearer is not in the same league as the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He added that it would be almost impossible for the former Anambra Governor to win the presidential election on Saturday.

The veteran journalist spoke while fielding questions on Arise TV’s Morning Show on Thursday.

Momodu said, “Peter Obi said he is the best for the job but what do I expect him to say? But he knows his senior.

“He knows he is not in the same league as Atiku Abubakar, that is why he agreed to be his running mate last time, and he hasn’t told us that he discovered something on tour while he was running mate.

“He continues to give respect to whom it is due, and that is the way it should be. I like Peter Obi for that.

“I know it is going to be almost impossible for him to win [the presidential election], but I am not God. You see, the configuration of Nigeria is what has convinced me that Atiku has a great chance.”