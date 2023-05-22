Presidential Election Tribunal rejects live coverage of proceedings

The Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, on Monday in Abuja turned down the request by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar for the live streaming of proceedings of his petition against the election and declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as winner of the last presidential election.

The Court held that the request was a novel and not supported with any law in the country for now.

Chairman of the Court, Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani, who delivered the unanimous decision of the panel, said the request was not rooted from the petition Atiku filed before the Court.

Justice Tsammani also said that the request was capable of turning the court to a stadium or market square and that such must not be allowed for now.

Besides, Justice Tsammani held that granting live telecast of the proceedings of the petition would not add any totalitarian value to the petition.

Justice Tsammani finally held that the petition was without merit and subsequently dismissed it.

Atiku had approached the court hearing his case against the outcome of the February 25 presidential polls for an order allowing live broadcast of the day to day proceedings regarding his petition because of its monumental importance.

Atiku and the PDP, in the application, specifically prayed the tribunal for “An order Directing the Court’s Registry and the parties on modalities for admission of Media Practitioners and their Equipment into the courtroom.”