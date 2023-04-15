Presidential polls: Forensic analysis shows over-voting in 10,000 PUs – Omokri alleges

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has alleged that forensic analysis of the presidential election results held on February 25, 2023, showed that there were over voting in more than 10,000 polling units.

Omokri in a statement issued on Saturday titled, ‘An Action Call To Save Democracy in Nigeria’, said this represents almost eight per cent of all the polling units where he said over voting occurred.

The social activist said that the world is watching the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) and hopes it would abide by the provision of the law as enshrined in Nigeria’s Electoral Act of 2022.

He also called on Nigerians to add their voices to that of millions of others against miscarriage of justice by the Nigerian Judiciary.

Omokri further alleged that the said the over voting was only possible due to manual accreditation and transmission of votes, rather than the legally required electronic accreditation via Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines.

He said: “On February 25, 2023, Nigeria held Presidential elections in which the ruling party won. However, forensic analysis of the result of the election showed that there were over voting in more than 10,000 polling units. This represents almost eight percent of all PUs.

“Evidence has been presented by both the Peoples Democratic Party, and the Labour Party at the Presidential Election Petition Court that the ruling party candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was declared President-elect based largely on the votes he amassed in some of these per cent of polling units where over voting occurred.

“Now this is very convenient and too coincidental. And it is also unlawful.”

Omokri noted that by virtue of Section 47 (3) of Nigeria’s Electoral Act, those results ought to have been cancelled, and the elections rescheduled for a later date when the issues with the machines would have been resolved.

Section 47(3) states: “Where a smart card reader or any other technological device deployed for accreditation of voters fails to function in any unit and a fresh card reader or technological device is not deployed, the election in that unit shall be cancelled and another election shall be scheduled.”

Omokri recalled that on November 25, 2022, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kayode Ariwoola, who set up the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, made comments on a video praising the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said as a result of those comments, millions of Nigerians lack confidence in his ability to spearhead a judiciary that dispenses impartial justice.

“What I humbly ask of you reading this is for you to consider using your good offices, no matter how small you think it is, to add your voice to that of millions of Nigerians, and tell the Nigerian judiciary that the world is watching the PEPC and hopes it will abide by the provision of the law as enshrined in Nigeria’s Electoral Act of 2022,” Omokri said.