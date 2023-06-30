Prices Of Foodstuff Is About To Take Off In Nigeria – Paul Okoye

Popular singer, Paul Okoye has come out to ask Nigerians to fasten their seatbelts as the cost of living and foodstuffs has increased incredibly. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he needs his fellow citizens to be ready for more hardship because the prices of food stuff in the country is about to take off in the coming weeks.

His words,

WOW.