Prices Of Ingredients In Nigeria Are Insane Right Now – Daddy Freeze

Popular media personality, Daddy Freeze has come out to join the debate about the possibility of cooking a pot of soup with N10k. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

A Twitter user had tweeted, “10k can’t comfortably cook a pot of stew from the scratch these days.”

Freeze replied, “But to be honest, she’s not lying. Have you checked the prices of ingredients lately?”

Ifedayo Olarinde (born 6 May 1976), popularly known as Daddy Freeze, is a Nigerian broadcaster and radio talk show host.

Ifedayo Olarinde was born in Cluj-Napoca, Romania to a Nigerian father and a Romanian mother. He spent most of his growing years in Ibadan, Oyo State, where he attended the International School. He has a degree in sociology from the University of Ibadan.

Freeze started his radio career in 1996 with the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), Ibadan and joined Cool FM in 2001 working in radio presenting, television and general entertainment. He is a senior broadcaster at Cool FM Lagos.

He is also an event compere. He has hosted a number of music concerts, comedy shows and Nollywood premieres in Nigeria, Ghana and the United Kingdom.