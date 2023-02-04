Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Celebrate Ellen DeGeneres’ Vow Renewal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spotted together for the first time since the Duke released his explosive tell-all memoir Spare. The royal couple were recently seen at Ellen DeGeneres’ home in California where the American TV host was surprised by her wife, Portia de Rossi to renew their wedding vows.

According to sources, they indeed attended and had a wonderful time celebrating Portia’s birthday and the couple’s vow renewal.

In a clip at the event, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen smiling amongst the crowd but stood apart as they watched Kris Jenner officiate the ceremony between the couple, who have been married for more than 14 years.

