PSG Fans Are Not Angry At Messi, They Dislike The Qatari Ownership – Henry

Ex Barcelona striker, Thierry Henry has come out to admit that he sees Barcelona when he sees Lionel Messi. He recently revealed that he sees his former team-mate returning to Camp Nou this summer, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he understands the fact that no player should be bigger than the club, but the fact is that PSG’s problem has not been Lionel Messi this season.

Henry added that he believes the real division is between the fans and the failed Qatari ownership.

His words, “I understand the whistles, but I don’t have to accept them. It’s not the first time they’ve whistled him. People will say that he deserved this or that. But PSG’s problem isn’t Messi. For me, personally, he made me win things that I had been looking to win for a long time. But I come back to the fact that no one should miss a practice. I can understand the whistles because no one should be above an institution. But it has to be like that all the time with the rules. And rarely have I seen a team that becomes champions having players that are whistled at.”

“When you miss a training session, you are sanctioned. But the real division is between the fans and the Qatari era. Messi was never a problem, I played with him and he was always a solution. He was a world champion and he didn’t grow old in two months. Yes, he won’t be staying at PSG. I would like him to return to Barca. Because when I see Messi, I see Barca.”