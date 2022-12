Put The Interest Of My Family Ahead Of Your Desire To Spread Lies For Profit – Mrs. Helen Oritsejafor

The wife of the former president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and founder of the Word of Life Bible Church, Pastor Mrs. Helen Oritsejafor has come out to debunk claims that she and the clergyman are divorced. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, they are not divorced at all despite the reports circulating, and she has never been unfaithful to her husband.

Helen added that the news circulating are fake and malicious, so they should be ignored.

Her words, “Fam, my attention has been drawn to the fake and malicious news making rounds on blogs, social media platforms and the newspapers against my character and that of my family. It’s totally unbelievable, reprehensible and unthinkable and it’s important that I make the facts clear.”

“I am a wife, a mother and a woman of God, and I uphold the tenets of my Christian faith and marriage. My family and home is the most important part of my life.”

“I therefore appeal to everyone to put our interest and that of our lovely kids, above the need to profit from this baseless endeavor. My Husband and I are not divorced, unless people get divorced on social media and I have never been unfaithful to my husband, whom I love very dearly.”

“These are works of the devil and his agents to dent my character and good works. Over the years, I have committed my time and resources towards reaching out to the needy, providing support to widows and giving scholarships to orphans. I have also taught and mentored a lot of young women on the principles of building and living happily with their spouses through my various platforms both on and offline. I cannot go against my own beliefs.”

“Don’t forget that live is a seed. To carry a baseless news not supported is not only malicious but punishable under the law of the land.”

“I plead with the general public to give my family the privacy it needs and disregard cheap attempts to dent my image.”

“In retrospect to the fake news, I have briefed my lawyers and all necessary legal actions are being taken.”

“Thank you all and stay blessed.”