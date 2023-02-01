Rafael Leao Wants To Keep Growing In AC Milan – Lawyer

AC Milan forward, Rafael Leao has no desire to leave the club anytime soon, his lawyer, Ted Dimvula has said. He recently had his say via a press statement, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, there have been several false and misleading information about Rafael Leao in recent times, especially from Italian press, but his aim remains to extend his contract.

Ted added that the player’s priority has not changed as he wants to keep growing at the Serie A club.

His words, “There are many false and misleading informations about Rafael Leao, mainly in Italian press,”

“This has only one aim: too parasitize cordial and professional exchange that we have with AC Milan management regarding the extension of Rafael’s contract.”

“The player’s priority has not changed: he wants to stay at AC Milan and continue to grow and progress in this institution and this city that he loves so much.”