Raphinha Is The Future Of Barcelona – Xavi

Barcelona manager, Xavi has come out to say that Raphinha’s position in the squad is not under threat. He recently revealed this amid speculation linking the winger with a potential summer move to Manchester United, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Raphinha has definitely been good at the club thus far, and he appreciates him for his goals and defensive work.

Xavi added that even if he has come under criticism in recent times, he values him a lot.

His words, “(Raphinha) has been good, not only for his goal, but also with his defensive work. He’s a criticised player, but he does a lot and we value him a lot,”

“We will always support Raphinha — he’s the future of Barcelona.”

On beating Real Betis, “I’m very happy with the game,”

“We have improved a lot compared to the game against Girona. We played a brilliant game. Today it was key not to lose the ball and we minimised just that. We dominated from start to finish.”