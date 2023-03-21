Real Madrid Wanted To Fight For The La Liga Title Till The Very End – Courtois

Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois has come out to admit that the club’s chances of winning La Liga have all but disappeared. This is coming after Barcelona’s 2-1 El Clasico victory on Sunday left Madrid 12 points behind the league leaders, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the honest reality is that it is will be very hard to win the La Liga title this year, even if Real Madrid players wanted to fight till the very end.

Courtois added that nothing is impossible in football still, but it will be very tough to wrestle the title from Barca this year.

His words, “Yes, we have to be honest,”

“We wanted to fight until the end, but now it’s four games’ difference… They’d have to lose four games, and we’d have to win all of them. Nothing is impossible, but it’s very difficult.”

Ancelotti added, “We deserved to win,”

“The game was won. Then we have doubts about the goal that was disallowed… Do you think it was offside? We have to accept it, but I have my doubts. Nothing is certain. We have the right to have doubts.”

“I don’t know, honestly. I thought offsides were quite clear at the World Cup, with [semi-automatic offside technology]. I have my doubts. It changed [the game]. Was it offside? I’m not sure. If the VAR is sure, great.”