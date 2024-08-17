Real Madrid Will Adapt In Kroos’ Absence – Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has come out to admit that the club will miss retired Toni Kroos. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is simply impossible to replace the German midfielder because he was a special player, but the club will do everything possible to adapt in his absence.

Ancelotti added that he feels his squad is ready for the new season despite the unlucky injuries.

His words, “The first game went well, we will always miss Kroos, he was a special player. Looking for another one is impossible, we have to adapt.

The squad is closed, we have to wait until the market closes. We think Alaba will come back well. And we have young players who can play. We have been unlucky with Joan’s injury. Asencio and Jacobo can contribute.”

WOW.

