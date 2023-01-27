Real Madrid’s Midfield Is In Transition – Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti has come out to suggest that veteran midfielders, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos could be phased out of the side as they start to rebuild. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, both veterans of the game understand their current role in his team, and they are aware that there is a lot of quality in his squad.

Ancelotti added that it is definitely a moment of transition for Real Madrid and they were made aware of that when the season started.

His words, “They understand very well their role and what I ask them. They know there’s a lot of quality inside this squad. It’s a moment of transition. I talked to them about this at the start of the season.”