    Reinstated Edo Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu Returns to APC

    The reinstated Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has formally rejoined the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

    Shaibu, accompanied by prominent members of the Dan Orbih-led Legacy Group of the PDP, made his return to the APC official on Saturday.

    In a symbolic gesture, Shaibu walked directly to where former Governor of the state, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, was seated and knelt before him, drawing applause from party supporters.

    Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu
    Speaking at the event, Shaibu declared, “On behalf of the Legacy Group, I announce our movement to the APC. We have come to add value to the party.”

    He continued, “It is time to take back our state. We will not talk too much because action will speak for us.

    We are not afraid. We are ready to move forward.”

    Shaibu emphasized the group’s commitment to supporting the APC’s governorship candidate, Monday Okpebholo, and his running mate, Dennis Idahosa.

    “We, the homeboys, are ready to take our state back through the APC governorship candidate, Monday Okpebholo, and his running mate, Dennis Idahosa,” he said.

    He concluded with a firm statement on their resolve, “We are not troublemakers, but if it comes, we will use it to rub our body, and we move on.”

