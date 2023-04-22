Reject Kwankwaso’s alleged moves to join APC – Kwanmada warns Tinubu

AbdulMajid Dan Bilki Kwamanda, an ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, has warned President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to refuse alleged moves by Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s secret moves to dump the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Kwamanda cautioned Tinubu that bringing Kwankwaso into the APC would cause serious fracas among party loyalists.

While reacting to news of alleged secret meetings between Kwankwaso and the President-elect aiming at bringing the former Kano Governor back to the party, he warned that “we will fight to a standstill, this move, no matter what will not happen to the party”.

Speaking to journalists at the NUJ Secretariat in Kano, he said the party and people in the North had done their best for Tinubu’s emergence as the president, hence the need for him to compensate them, adding that politics in the North is different and challenging to be manipulated by one single person.

He said as an analyst, he knows Kwankwaso to be selfish and always joins a particular group or party for his gains, not for the general public, and that he will not be of advantage to the APC.

According to him, bringing Kwankwaso means betraying Northerners, which will not be in favour of Tinubu in future politics.

He debunked the rumours saying that Kwankwaso’s coming would block the chances of Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, adding that Shettima is far higher than the former in national politics.

Speaking on the 10th National Assembly, he said only Northwest deserved the Senate President and that the South-South had no basis for criticizing the decision since they didn’t join forces that formed the new government.

“They didn’t work for us, they were against the Muslim-Muslim ticket. They didn’t consider it during Jonathan when the president, Senate President and his deputy were all Christians. So now it is time for the North, even in the North, it is time for Barau Jibrin to be the Senate president. This is our choice and is what we are calling for, ” he said.

He called on the National Chairman of the Party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to stop propagating for zoning, saying that northerners would not support it and it won’t be good for the party.