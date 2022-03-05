Relationships Are Suffering Because Of Social Media – Annie Idibia

Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia has come out to say that she enjoyed dating her husband, 2face Idibia before fame and age of social media. She recently had her say via her social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, she was dealing with the best version of 2face before fame since there was less ladies liking his pictures and less women trying to slide into his DM.

Annie added that it is sad to see the current state of relationships as they have gone beyond what they should be because of social media.

Her words, “Social media has its advantages and disadvantages. When I met Innocent (popularly known as 2Baba) there was no social media, as you said. He didn’t even have a single out now he has a discography that spans over two decades! It’s sad to see the current state of relationships as they have gone beyond what they should be because of social media. I would say that I enjoyed dating this man before he got famous because nobody was liking his pictures or trying to slide into his DM’s. It was beautiful. I had the best of Innocent before all the fame. It actually makes me sad for my daughters and all the single women who are trying to date in this current age of social media because I don’t think it’s healthy for relationships.”

WOW.

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.