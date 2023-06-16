Return To The EPL Is Not Impossible – Sadio Mane

Bayern Munich forward, Sadio Mane has come out to hint that he may be tempted by a transfer to Newcastle. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has seen the recent links with the Magpies, and he can only ask everyone to never say never when it comes to transfers involving footballers.

Recall that the Senegal international forward bid farewell to the Premier League during the summer of 2022 when completing a move to Bayern Munich – having previously starred for Southampton and Liverpool.

WOW.