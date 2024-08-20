Reviving Almajiri Education: Niger State’s Efforts to Tackle the Out-of-School Crisis

The Niger State government has taken a decisive step towards addressing the alarming rise in the number of out-of-school children by establishing a committee dedicated to reviving Almajiri education.

This initiative aims to restore the integrity and purpose of the traditional Islamic education system while simultaneously combating the growing issue of children who are left without formal education and vulnerable to exploitation.

The committee, led by Alhaji Shuaibu Gwada, was established as part of the state government’s broader strategy to curb the escalating numbers of out-of-school children.

This effort echoes similar initiatives undertaken by previous administrations, recognising the critical role that Almajiri education can play in shaping the future of these children.

Gwada announced the committee’s formation during a visit to Alhaji Abubakar Yahaya, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Traditional Council of Rulers, in Bida.

During the meeting, Gwada emphasised the historical significance of the Almajiri system, which was originally designed to provide Islamic education to young boys.

However, over the years, the system has deteriorated due to neglect and a lack of proper care, leading to a situation where many Almajiri children are found roaming the streets rather than engaging in meaningful educational pursuits.

This breakdown in the system has resulted in a significant social challenge, as these children are often left without guidance or opportunities, making them susceptible to recruitment by criminal elements such as bandits and hoodlums.

Gwada expressed deep concern on behalf of the state government, highlighting the urgent need to address the issue before it exacerbates the already precarious security situation in the region.

He called on traditional leaders to provide their insights and support in tackling the problem, stressing the importance of collaborative efforts between government bodies and community leaders.

In a similar vein, the committee’s Secretary, Muhammed Usman, outlined the committee’s objectives, which include the revitalisation of the Almajiri system in a way that ensures it serves its original purpose of imparting Islamic knowledge while safeguarding the welfare of the children involved.

Usman noted that the committee had already engaged with local Ulama, the educated class of religious scholars, to help disseminate the committee’s message and garner grassroots support for the initiative.

By involving religious leaders who are deeply embedded in the community, the committee hopes to create a sustainable and culturally sensitive solution to the Almajiri issue.

In his response, the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Abubakar Yahaya, praised the state governor for his foresight in establishing the committee and congratulated its members on their appointment.

He acknowledged the significant challenges that lay ahead, emphasising the need for commitment and dedication from all involved.

The Etsu Nupe stressed that while children have the right to seek Islamic knowledge, the current practice of the Almajiri system needs to be reformed to ensure that these children spend their time learning rather than begging on the streets.

One of the key recommendations from the Etsu Nupe was that any government initiative aimed at addressing the Almajiri issue should be directly overseen by the office of the governor.

This, he argued, would allow for close monitoring and supervision, ensuring that the initiatives are implemented effectively and that the desired outcomes are achieved.

The Etsu Nupe’s advice underscores the importance of accountability and leadership in tackling such a complex issue, suggesting that success will require not just good intentions, but also rigorous oversight and sustained effort.

The move to revive Almajiri education in Niger State comes at a critical time, as Nigeria continues to grapple with one of the highest numbers of out-of-school children globally.

The situation in Niger State mirrors the broader challenges faced across the country, where millions of children are deprived of formal education, leaving them vulnerable to poverty, exploitation, and involvement in criminal activities.

By focusing on the Almajiri system, the Niger State government is addressing a key aspect of this crisis, recognising that traditional education systems, if properly managed and supported, can play a vital role in providing education to underserved populations.

The success of this initiative will depend on the collective efforts of the government, traditional leaders, religious scholars, and the wider community.

If the committee can effectively implement its strategies, it could serve as a model for other states grappling with similar challenges, demonstrating that with the right approach, the Almajiri system can be reformed to provide meaningful education and opportunities for Nigeria’s youth.

This, in turn, could contribute to broader efforts to reduce poverty, improve social stability, and build a more educated and empowered generation.