Rice Is A Midfield Warrior Arsenal Needs – Emmanuel Petit

West Ham midfielder, Declan Rice should snub interest from Chelsea in the summer, Emmanuel Petit has said. He recently revealed that he is eager to see the midfield warrior join the ranks at Arsenal very soon, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he wouldn’t advise the English midfielder to choose Chelsea if they come for him right now because Arsenal will be the better fit with the way they are playing at the moment.

Petit added that Rice is a leader and warrior who fights to win every game he features in.

His words, “He’s a leader, a warrior, he wants to win every game and has great desire. He has a great future in front of him and already has loads of experience at such a young age. He has to be very careful about his next club though. I know that Chelsea wants him, but if I were Declan Rice, I wouldn’t go to Chelsea, I would go to Arsenal. The two clubs are going in different directions with the way Arsenal is playing. If I was a player linked with Arsenal and Chelsea, I would choose Arsenal because the first thing I would look at it is ‘what’s the identity of the team?’ and you can see with [Mikel] Arteta it is very clear what the identity is, he has a really precise idea of what they are doing and they are all playing for him, which isn’t true of Chelsea at the moment.”