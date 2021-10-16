Giving Is Not About Who Is Most Wealthy, It’s All About A Kind Heart – Ifu Ennada

Ex BBNaija housemate, Ifu Ennada has come out to say that it is not the person with the most money that gives. She recently revealed this via her Instagram page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, her father once gave out the only N100 he had on him to someone who needs it, therefore it all boils down to who has the kindest of hearts.

Ifu added that the 100 naira was given to a boy who was hungry and stranded because that was more important than the garri he was contemplating buying for his family.

WOW.

Big Brother Naija, formerly known as Big Brother Nigeria, is a Nigerian reality competition television series, based on the Big Brother television franchise, in which 12 to 21 contestants live in an isolated house and compete for a large cash prize worth $171,428.57 equivalent to 60,000,000 Nigerian Naira, and other material gifts, at the end of the show by avoiding being evicted from the house by viewers. The first season of the show first aired on DStv Channel 37 from March 5 to June 4, 2006. The voting results were verified by the auditing company of Alexander-Forbes.

Ebuka, the most popular housemate for several weeks into the show and widely believed to emerge the winner was the seventh housemate to be evicted; many viewers blame the Joe’s Fan Club (JFC) for his eviction. Joe himself was soon evicted from the show.

Big Brother added another twist to the game on day 79 by cancelling the day’s scheduled nominations and making the housemates believe they will instead be evicted based on their performances on assigned tasks while in reality no more evictions were held and viewers began voting for the winner who turned out to be 26-year-old Katung Aduwak.