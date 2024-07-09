Rice Was Key To England’s Penalty Shootout Win Vs Switzerland – Shaw

Manchester United defender, Luke Shaw has come out to hail Declan Rice for his huge role in England’s penalty shootout win over Switzerland. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Rice was the speaker for the team once it got to penalties, and he did everything possible to calm players down just before they took their spotkicks.

Shaw added that he stood next to Trent Alexander-Arnold the whole time and he seemed really confident ahead of his kick.

His words, “I was next to him [Trent Alexander-Arnold] the whole time and I was really confident, he seemed really relaxed, calm like we said we have our routines anyway and we practice them a lot so everyone knew what they were doing.

It was very calculated and we all knew what was going to happen so when he stepped up I had full faith in him and I knew he was going to score.

Declan [Rice] was our speaker, he was calming everyone down and telling them to do their breathing techniques and manifest them. It was needed.”

WOW.

