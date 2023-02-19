Rihanna Didn’t Move Her Lips At Some Point During Super Bowl Performance – Howard Stern

Popular celebrity, Howard Stern has come out to say that Rihanna lip-synced the majority of her Super Bowl performance on Sunday. He recently revealed that the singer was caught out by several microphone blunders, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he really does not understand why Rihanna even decided to show up for the event because her lips did not even move at all at some point.

His words, “You know, I dont even know why she bothered showing up. I could be wrong, but in my opinion, 85 percent of that performance was lip sync.”

“Well, the big giveaway might be when she puts the microphone down by her knees and her lips arent moving and the other voices are going.”

“I had a theory, Rihanna was not lip-syncing, but she put the microphone near her vagina so the new baby could sing. The baby was singing backup.”

WOW.