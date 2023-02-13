Rihanna Failed With Her Super Bowl Halftime Performance – Donald Trump

Former US President, Donald Trump has come out to slam Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance. Recall that Rihanna recently took to the stage on Sunday night to perform some of her biggest hits including “Umbrella” and “We Found Love” during the heavily anticipated halftime show, her first live performance in several years.

However, reacting recently, Donald Trump described the performance as the worst halftime show in history because she insulted Americans with her foul and insulting language.

His words, “EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history. This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language. Also, so much for her “Stylist!”

WOW.