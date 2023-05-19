    Login
    Rihanna Flaunts N*de Maternity Photos

    Celebrity News

    Popular singer, Rihanna has come out to share unseen maternity photoshoot from her first pregnancy ahead of Baby No. 2’s arrival. She recently flaunted the images via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

    In the pictures, the Umbrella singer is seen wearing nothing but a gold bikini top featuring bejewelled tassel embellishments styled with a black lacy bikini bottom.

    She accessorized her look with statement ornate gold rings, patterned gold armlet, silver chain-link, chunky bracelet, dangling earrings, and animal pattern pumps with killer high heels.

    Check her out,

    Rihanna
    Rihanna

    WOW.

