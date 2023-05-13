Rihanna’s Son’s Name Is RZA

The name of Rihanna’s baby boy has finally been revealed after she kept it secret for nearly a year. The boy’s name has been revealed as RZA Athelston Mayers, according to the baby boy’s certificate obtained by Daily Mail.
The child, whom the 35-year-old pop superstar shares with her partner, A$AP Rocky was apparently named in honor of the producer and rapper RZA, the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan.
Rihanna hinted at her son’s name following his birth after she wore clothing repping Wu-Tang Clan multiple times for a while.
WOW.
