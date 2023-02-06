Rivers court remands alleged Atiku supporters over conspiracy, unlawful gathering

A Magistrate court in Port Harcourt Court, Rivers State has remanded over 20 persons in the state correctional centre.

They were arrested in connection with a meeting by members of the Atiku Support Organisation in the State.

The suspects were later arraigned on counts of conspiracy, cultism and unlawful gathering before Chief Magistrate Collins Ali.

However, Magistrate Ali refused to grant the bail application filed by Counsel to the suspects.

He ordered that they be remanded in the correctional centre and adjourned proceedings in the matter to March 22, 2023, for bail consideration.

Details later…