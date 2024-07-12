Rivers State Police Confirm Killing of Local Vigilante Member in Igwuruta

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the fatal shooting of Prince, a member of the local vigilante group, Onelga Security Peace and Advisory Committee (OSPAC), in Igwuruta community.

Grace Iringe-Koko, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, announced that a thorough investigation is underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for the killing and ensure they face justice.

According to reports, OSPAC members were responding to a kidnapping distress call when they were ambushed by unidentified gunmen, leading to Prince’s death.

The incident has sparked panic throughout the community.

The victim’s body has been transported to an undisclosed mortuary as the investigation commences.