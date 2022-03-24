Ronaldinho Was My Idol Because Of His Goals And Skills – Mane

Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have come out to reveal the players they idolised in their youth. They recently had their say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to Mane, he used to love El-Hadji Diouf and Ronaldinho, and Ronaldinho’s skills and goals were simply out of this world.

Salah added that he has always fancied magicians on the pitch, so Zidane, the Brazilian Ronaldo and Totti stole his heart when they played.

Mane said, “I used to love El-Hadji Diouf and Ronaldinho, but especially Ronaldinho. He was… wow,”

“The goals, the skills, the moves you had never seen before. I used to pretend I was him when I was young, but I couldn’t do the things he could. I still love him. He will be my hero forever.”

Salah added, I have always loved magicians,”

“Those unique players who can do things others can’t. When I first got into football it was Zidane, the Brazilian Ronaldo and Totti. I used to love watching them and pretending I was them when I was out on the street with my friends.”