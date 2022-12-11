Ronaldo And I Were Most Upset After Portugal’s World Cup Exit – Fernando Santos

Portugal coach, Fernando Santos has come out to say that he has no regrets over dropping Cristiano Ronaldo from his starting lineup. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the team that played very well vs Switzerland was the same team that faced Morocco, so despite Cristiano Ronaldo being a great player, he came in when he thought it was necessary.

Santos added that he and Cristiano Ronaldo were most upset about Portugal’s exit from the World Cup,

His words, “I don’t think so, no regrets. I think this was a team which played very well against Switzerland. Cristiano Ronaldo is a great player, he came in when we thought it was necessary, so no regrets.”

“If we take two persons that were the most upset it is Cristiano Ronaldo and me. Of course, we are upset, but that is part of the job of the coach and the player.”