Ronaldo Can Do Better Than Saudi Arabia Currently – Ramon Calderon

Ex-Real Madrid president. Ramon Calderon has come out to question the timing of Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes the Portuguese striker is still in good shape to play football at the highest level, so he does not understand the move to Saudi Arabia.

He, however, added that if Ronaldo decided it was the best option, he can only wish him good luck.

His words, “I would have liked him to play two or three more years in the top leagues. I think he’s still fit, in good shape. He’s been a player that has taken care of himself very well for all of his career. But I suppose he thought that this is a good option, so I wish him the best as to all the players that have been playing with us.”

On Messi and Ronaldo, “Both are different players, but I like both. I think we’ve been lucky, the pope who love football, I think we’ve been lucky having those players playing at the same time in different teams. For them and for the clubs that they’ve been playing for, it’s been fantastic. So, amazing players, and let’s hope that many like them can come afterwards.”