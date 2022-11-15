Ronaldo Has Built A Legacy For Generations That No One Can Take Away From Him – Sister

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, Katia Aveiro has come out to slam the critics of the Manchester United star following his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, Ronaldo can scratch his balls for the remainder for his career and would still have a built a legacy for the next generations that nobody can take away from him.

Katia added that she feels sorry for people who live with their chins up pointing fingers at Cristiano.

Her words, “Scratch your balls’ for the remainder of his career and still have ‘built a legacy for the next generations that nobody can take away from you.”

“I’m glad your character and dignity don’t leave you.”

“I feel sorry for people who live with their chins up pointing fingers as if they had built more than you.”

“I feel sorry for people who live with their chins up pointing fingers as if they had built more than you.”

“There are people who are like this: weak, untrue (I don’t even know if this word exists) but I’m not at all worried about it.”

“Nowadays seeing someone take a stand, being brave, being safe is criticised, people drown in their own illusion, many of them live to see others walk, even the floor itself is afraid to step, because they are afraid of falling, poor things.”

“Nowadays it’s hard to find people like that, you had everything to keep silent. You don’t need to prove anything anymore, you built an empire from nothing, you already have a legacy for the next generations that nobody can take away from you.”

“You could scratch your balls (yes I say it anyway ) and whistle to the side, ride your private jet wherever you want, you could take a ride in your 27-metre long boat and enjoy the days in the sun in the country you want.”