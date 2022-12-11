Ronaldo Isn’t Eternal, But The Humiliation Is Shameful – Sister

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, Elma Aveiro has jumped on social media to slam Portugal coach, Fernando Santos’ decision to bench her brother in their 6-1 win over Switzerland. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, the Portuguese manager clearly humiliated her brother because there is no other explanation for Santos leaving him out of the starting XI.

Elma added that she knows Ronaldo is not eternal and won’t play forever, but the humiliation is unacceptable.

Her words, “Today we are all together, if you think it has to be like this I am here to see it,’ she began, posting an image of the Portugal team prior to kick-off.”

“Yes Ronaldo is not eternal, yes Ronaldo won’t play forever, unfortunately he doesn’t score goals now, he’s old, Portugal doesn’t need Ronaldo.”

“We talked about what we heard, all that he did isn’t important, all that he did was forgotten.”

“Now they ask for forgiveness and they don’t need him. I will register that and later we’ll talk.”

“Rui Santos, what will he apologise for? Now we we can f*** who we want.”

“It is a shame to humiliate a man who has given so much, but later I will see a lot more.”