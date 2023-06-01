Ronaldo Would Rather Be At MUFC Despite Saudi Move – Saha

Portugal striker, Cristiano Ronaldo wishes he was still scoring goals for Manchester United, Louis Saha has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes the ex MUFC star would have stayed at Old Trafford if he understood what was required of him for the squad.

Saha added that Ronaldo should have compromised to be at the club where it all started out to preserve his legacy.

His words, “If Cristiano had understood what was required of him and for the squad, to compromise in some way, he could have stayed [at Manchester United]. He’s a great player, and I still feel frustrated because he could have scored at least 10-15 goals easily this year and helped the team be in a stronger position.”

“Cristiano is a very proud man, and he would never say this, but deep down he would have preferred to have been scoring goals and winning trophies with Man United. It would have been the better story for him, and better for his legacy, even if he won’t admit it.”