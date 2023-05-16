Rooney Will Be MUFC Manager Someday – Berbatov

Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney can coach the club someday, Dimitar Berbatov has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, not many players from his time at Manchester United have actually gone into management, but he sees Rooney excelling as a manager because of his mentality.

Berbatov added that he would also like Michael Carrick to be manager at the club in the future.

His words, “Not many players from my time at Manchester United have actually gone into management, but in my opinion, Wayne Rooney would like to be a future Manchester United manager and I’m pretty sure he’s going to be. He’s currently paying his dues in club management at the moment, gaining vital experience and getting better and better, so I’m pretty sure he will manage Manchester United one day. I’m sure Michael Carrick would also like to be Manchester United manager in the future. Anybody would want to manage the club they love and he’s currently doing very well at Middlesbrough. Michael was a very intelligent player on the pitch, a midfield maestro, and he’s showing everybody that he’s a very intelligent manager too.”

“I still believe that Victor Osimhen is the man that Manchester United should be chasing. He has the speed and the capability of scoring goals that Manchester United need in front of goal, so he’s my number one choice. Ivan Toney has had a great season, but I don’t know if he can adapt to the way that Manchester United play football under Erik ten Hag, so that’s why I believe Victor Osimhen should be the priority. We don’t know who else Manchester United are going to chase in the transfer market, but they certainly need a player that’s capable of scoring many, many goals. I believe Harry Kane is going to stay at Tottenham as I don’t believe he will want to tarnish his reputation and legacy at Spurs. There are young players out there who can pledge their future to Manchester United and importantly, bring goals to the table.”