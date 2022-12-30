Russia hits Ukraine energy infra with 16 Iran-made drones, says officials

Russia attacked Ukraine with 16 Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight, Ukrainian officials said on Friday, a day after Moscow fired dozens of missiles in its latest barrage against critical infrastructure.

The Ukrainian military said all the drones had been destroyed. Seven had targeted Kyiv, where an administrative building was damaged.

Russia launched a total of 85 missile strikes, 35 air strikes, and 63 strikes in the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said it had carried out a “massive strike” on Ukraine’s energy and military-industrial infrastructure using high-precision weapons, Interfax reported.

It said the strikes had disrupted the production and repair of military equipment and the movement of reserve troops; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the attacks were on energy infrastructure and most were repelled