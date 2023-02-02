Sabitzer Was Needed Amid Midfield Injuries – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to explain the club’s move to bring in Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich prior to the January transfer window swinging shut. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the club is really happy with the transfer because the long-term injuries for Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen had to be addressed.

Erik added that Scott McTominay will also not be available for a short period of time, so the midfield needed a signing.

His words, “We are really happy with that transfer because we need it after Donny van de Beek dropped out, now Christian Eriksen for a longer time and also, I think for a short time, Scott McTominay is also not available. So that gives us a shortage of midfield players. But then to bring a quality player in on deadline day that is difficult, and we got this opportunity.”

“I know the player already a long time from [RB] Salzburg. Especially from [RB] Leipzig. He performed fantastically, so I expect that he will do the same here. I think he has a great attitude; he is at the right age, and I am sure this opportunity will motivate him greatly and he will perform strongly for us.”