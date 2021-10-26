Salah Is Not Yet A Greater African Player Than Drogba – Boniface Ambani

Boniface Ambani has come out to say that Mohamed Salah cannot be compared to Didier Drogba. He recently revealed that despite the Liverpool forward becoming the highest-scoring African player in the Premier League, Drogba is still the bigger player.

According to him, even if the consistent performance of Salah in the Premier League will soon make him the King, Drogba was clearly on a class of his own during his playing time.

Boniface added that Salah is definitely among the greatest African players in the Premier League after his exploits since he joined the Reds from Roma.

His words, “Salah is among the greatest African players in the Premier League.”

“He is still climbing the ladder and soon with his consistency, he will be seated among the top-notch players up there.”

“He isn’t far from the top-ranking players, almost at par. His consistency in the Premier League will soon make him the King, he has become a joy to watch, you don’t know what to expect when he has the ball, he can score from any angle, he can score using both legs, he is becoming a huge threat to teams in the top-flight.”

