Salah’s Form Is Not Down To Luck – Adrian

Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah has an amazing work ethic, his teammate, Adrian has said. He recently revealed that the Egyptian’s humility is the reason he is one of the best today.

According to him, Salah is a proper hard worker who never takes a day off and he focuses on training and recovering on a daily basis.

Adrian added that Salah’s form right now is not down to luck at all and he expects him to keep fighting for his accolades.

His words, “I don’t know Cristiano [Ronaldo] or [Lionel] Messi, and how they work daily, but I know Mo!”

“He is a proper hard worker. He never has a day off. He is always training or recovering. Even a few hours after a game, he is doing something to recover and trying to be ready for the next game.”

“He trains unbelievably. It is not luck that he is in such a great moment right now. To be one of the best players in the world and showing that level in every game, scoring, passing, pace, dribbling. He’s doing amazing.”

“He deserves it. We are really happy for him, but also he needs the team behind him and he understands that. He is one of the most humble people in the dressing room, he works like hell!”

“It’s a good feeling for everyone to have someone like Mo, who is in such a great moment, but we are 11 players or 25 players. We are a squad and everyone has to push everyone else, every day.”

“But yeah, Mo, for me, is for sure one of the best in the world.”