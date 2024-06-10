Close Menu
    Sanwo-Olu Elected Chairman of South West Governors’ Forum

    Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has been elected as the Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum.

    His election took place during the Zonal meeting held in Lagos State on Monday.

    The six governors from the South-West region unanimously elected Sanwo-Olu to lead the forum.

    The meeting saw the attendance of Governors Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), and Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti).

    Sanwo-Olu succeeds the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, who was the last chairman of the forum.

