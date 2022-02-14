Sarr’s Contribution Vs Brighton Made Me Happy – Roy Hodgson

Watford manager, Roy Hodgson has come out to say that a lot is expected of Ismaila Sarr after he returned to action for the club. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he was very happy with Sarr’s contribution in the last game, especially because he had only arrived from Cameroon on Friday.

He added that West Ham were not good enough in the first half vs Brighton, but they surely stepped things up a little in the second half.

His words, “[Sarr] is a player we are hoping will give us something a bit extra, but it was a big ask for him today.”

“The thing with Sarr is that he only came back on Friday lunchtime from a long trip and was feeling very tired, and he did remarkably well to make himself available on the bench.

“I have quite a lot of faith in fans. I would have thought not many fans would have expected Sarr to have started the game when he got off a plane on Friday morning very tired and has not done one training session with the team.”

“Going forward I have big expectations for him, and we as a team have an expectation of what we want to see from him.”

“We weren’t good enough to win the game and I thought our first-half performance was much worse than I was expecting it to be. Having analysed my first two games in charge, and having seen the players in training, we had high hopes.”

“Certainly, in the first half, we did a lot to dash the hopes ourselves, but in the second half, we started more brightly. We showed more confidence and played the sort of football I had been expecting.”