Seeing Ziyech Given Little Game Time At Chelsea Is A Shame – Amrabat

Morocco captain, Nordin Amrabat has come out to say that he would like to see teammate, Hakim Ziyech leave Chelsea and return to Ajax. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact the talented winger plays so little at Stamford Bridge is a very big shame because everyone in Morocco wants to see him play football consistently.

Amrabat added that he believes Ziyech should return to Ajax and end his career there.

His words, “It’s better if he [Ziyech] leaves Chelsea,”

“The fact that he plays so little is really a shame, because I really like to see him play football. I think he should go to Ajax to end his career there.”

“But if he wants to. Ajax is a wonderful club, but then Hakim, with all due respect, will play against RKC [Waalwijk] and Sparta [Rotterdam] again. I can also imagine that he wants to take another look at Serie A, for example at AC Milan.”