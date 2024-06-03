Senator Shehu Sani Weighs In on Strike Suspension

Former Senator Shehu Sani commented on the suspension of the nationwide strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

He views the pause as an opportunity for further negotiations.

“Pausing the strike for talks is alright,” Sani said in a social media post. “Even a partial win is better than nothing.”

Earlier reports from InfoStride News indicated that the unions suspended the strike to facilitate uninterrupted meetings with the committee discussing the new national minimum wage.

This decision follows a meeting between labor leaders and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, along with other government representatives.

During the meeting, the SGF reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to a new minimum wage exceeding N60,000.