Close Menu
    Login
    Subscribe

    Senator Shehu Sani Weighs In on Strike Suspension

    Nigeria News By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Former Senator Shehu Sani commented on the suspension of the nationwide strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

    He views the pause as an opportunity for further negotiations.

    “Pausing the strike for talks is alright,” Sani said in a social media post. “Even a partial win is better than nothing.”

    Ex Senator Shehu Sani
    Ex Senator Shehu Sani

    Earlier reports from InfoStride News indicated that the unions suspended the strike to facilitate uninterrupted meetings with the committee discussing the new national minimum wage.

    This decision follows a meeting between labor leaders and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, along with other government representatives.

    See also  #BringBackOurGirls: Nigeria's president ruled out prisoner swap for missing schoolgirls

    During the meeting, the SGF reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to a new minimum wage exceeding N60,000.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News