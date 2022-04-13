I Want To Build A Stronger Relationship With Arsenal Fans – Xhaka

Arsenal midfielder, Granit Xhaka has come out to say that he won’t leave the club until he has achieved something special. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his current desire is to build a stronger relationship with the fans, even if that is difficult since he doesn’t get to meet them one on one often.

Xhaka added that after the season, he still has two years contract at Arsenal, and he wants to keep giving everything to make every moment count.

His words, “I want to have a better relationship with the people outside, with the fans,”

“To be closer with them. We never meet them, we never have a conversation with them. They are only seeing us on the pitch, for 90 minutes, and goodbye.”

“They don’t know how we trained before, they don’t know how you feel, they don’t know if you have problems with your family, they don’t know a lot of points.”

“After the season I still have two years contract here. I will give everything until I’m at this football club. I always say that. I didn’t sign a new contract to be here for – enjoy my time and that’s it.”

“No, no, I want to achieve something with this club, something special. Before that, I don’t leave.”