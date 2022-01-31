Senegal Is Gaining Momentum At AFCON 2021 – Coach

Senegal coach, Aliou Cisse has come out to say that the country’s clash vs Burkina Faso will be a very big battle. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the boys played a hard-fought game against a good Equatorial Guinean team, but they clearly had the mentality to score three goals in a feisty clash.

Cisse added that Senegal is gaining momentum in the tournament but the eye must remain firm on winning the competition.

“We played a hard-fought game against a good Equatorial Guinean team, we had the mentality to score three goals, we must congratulate the opposing team who were technically capable of creating problems for us.”

“We must remember a good victory tonight [Sunday], synonymous with qualifying for the semi-finals. We have had a very difficult start to our preparations, but we worked well afterwards and today we are gaining momentum.”

“We must not get carried away because against Burkina Faso, it will be a big battle.”