Senegal Players Must Be Ready To Make Sacrifices – Mane

Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane has come out to say that he is ready to play everywhere for Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is his job to play wherever for his country and he has to do it because he’ll always give his all for his nation.

Mane added that sacrifices are needed at the tournament, and he’s willing to make them.

His words, “It’s my job [to be ready to play everywhere]. I have to do it because I think it’s really important for me.”

“It’s important for the boys to make sure we win the game, so to win you have to do everything and make all the sacrifices necessary.”

“I think all the games, for me, are the best. Of course, I know people always look for nice football, try to create chances, and score and that’s normal.”

“But as a football player, you can’t expect this all the time. Doing this without winning makes no sense.”