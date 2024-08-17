SERAP Demands Transparency in National Assembly Running Costs and Salary Fixing

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has issued a stern call for greater transparency within Nigeria’s National Assembly.

In a letter dated 17 August 2024, SERAP urged Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas to disclose the precise amounts of the monthly running costs paid to members of the National Assembly, as well as detailed information on how these funds are spent.

The organisation’s demand follows growing concerns about the lack of transparency surrounding the financial activities of Nigeria’s lawmakers.

SERAP’s letter, signed by its Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare, also called for an immediate cessation of the National Assembly’s alleged practice of unilaterally determining its members’ salaries, allowances, and running costs.

The organisation contends that this practice is not only unconstitutional but also incompatible with Nigeria’s obligations under international anti-corruption frameworks.

“The allegations that members of the National Assembly are setting their own salaries, allowances, and running costs are fundamentally at odds with the constitutional oath of office and the objectives of the United Nations Convention against Corruption, to which Nigeria is a signatory,” the letter stated.

The concerns raised by SERAP centre around the financial opacity of the National Assembly, which has long been a subject of public criticism.

Despite Nigeria’s economic challenges, the National Assembly’s financial operations, particularly the running costs allocated to its members, remain shrouded in secrecy.

These running costs, which amount to millions of naira monthly, have been criticised as excessive and unjustified, especially in a country where many citizens live in poverty.

SERAP’s letter emphasises the urgent need for accountability and transparency in the management of public funds by the National Assembly.

The organisation has given the leadership of the Senate and the House of Representatives a seven-day ultimatum to comply with its requests.

If there is no response within this timeframe, SERAP has threatened to take legal action to compel the disclosure of the requested information.

This demand for transparency is not the first time that the financial practices of Nigeria’s lawmakers have come under scrutiny.

Over the years, various civil society organisations and activists have questioned the legality and ethical implications of the National Assembly’s control over its financial affairs.

Critics argue that allowing lawmakers to set their own pay and running costs without oversight creates a conflict of interest and undermines public trust in the legislative process.

The Nigerian Constitution of 1999, as amended, provides a framework for the remuneration of public officers, including members of the National Assembly.

However, SERAP argues that the current practice, where lawmakers allegedly determine their financial entitlements, violates both the spirit and letter of the Constitution.

The organisation also notes that such practices are inconsistent with Nigeria’s obligations under international anti-corruption treaties, including the UN Convention against Corruption.

SERAP’s appeal to Akpabio and Abbas is grounded in the belief that transparency in public finances is crucial for good governance and accountability.

The organisation argues that the public has a right to know how their representatives are using public funds, especially in a democratic system where lawmakers are expected to serve the interests of their constituents.

Moreover, SERAP’s letter highlights the broader implications of financial opacity in the National Assembly.

The organisation suggests that the lack of transparency and accountability in the management of running costs could contribute to a culture of corruption within the legislature.

By keeping the details of their financial dealings hidden from public scrutiny, lawmakers risk eroding public confidence in the National Assembly and undermining the democratic process.

The call for transparency is also a reflection of broader concerns about governance in Nigeria.

Corruption remains a significant challenge in the country, affecting various levels of government and public institutions.

SERAP’s demand for the disclosure of National Assembly running costs is part of a wider effort to promote transparency and accountability in the use of public resources.

In conclusion, SERAP’s letter to Senate President Akpabio and Speaker Abbas represents a critical moment in the ongoing debate over financial transparency in Nigeria’s National Assembly.

By demanding the disclosure of running costs and the cessation of self-determined salaries and allowances, SERAP is challenging the leadership of the legislature to adhere to constitutional principles and international anti-corruption obligations.

The outcome of this demand could have significant implications for the future of transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s governance.