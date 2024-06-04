Shehu Sani Calls for Strict Laws Following Surge in Manhood Cutting Incidents

Shehu Sani, former Senator and Civil Rights Activist, has voiced concern over the increasing incidents of manhood cutting stemming from domestic disputes among couples in Nigeria.

His comments come in the wake of a recent case in Kaduna where a housewife reportedly severed her husband’s manhood.

In an interview with the media in Abuja on Wednesday, Sani emphasized the urgent need for stringent legislation against such acts within the country.

He highlighted the escalating trend of violence targeting men’s genitals, advocating for legal protection to prevent such abuses.

Sani condemned the actions of the Kaduna housewife, labeling them as a serious offense.

He stressed the necessity of specific laws to safeguard men from the threat of genital mutilation and violence within domestic settings.

He asserted that punitive measures should be implemented to deter such atrocities and ensure the preservation of men’s dignity and physical well-being.

Sani emphasized the importance of upholding individuals’ rights to live free from harm and violence, calling for decisive action to address the growing menace of manhood cutting incidents.